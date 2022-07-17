Huge surf possible, with dry and breezy conditions for Sunday

A drier-than normal trade wind pattern is expected for the first half of the coming week as a dry airmass moves in after rapidly-weakening Tropical Cyclone Darby, which will have little to no impact on our weather. A more normal trade wind weather pattern should return around midweek, with typical windward and mauka showers during the nighttime and morning hours. Breezy trades are expected for much of the coming week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

At the beach, we’re on track to see a historic south swell that is expected to bring dangerously large waves of 18 to 24 feet Sunday. A high surf warning will remain posted for the south shores of all islands through 6 a.m. Monday. There’s also some rough waves generated by Darby that’s impacting the east shores of Hawaii Island, where a high surf advisory remains posted overnight. Overall, east shores will see rough and choppy waves from the breezy trade winds all week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.