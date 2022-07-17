Hawaii’s Punahele Soriano earns knockout at UFC Fight Night in Long Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Punahele Soriano swung his way back to a win Saturday night, securing a knockout victory in his middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Long Island, New York.

The North Shore native rocked Dalcha Lungiambula with a vicious left hand just 28 seconds into the second round to put an end to the fight.

Soriano snaps a short-lived losing streak on Saturday to improve to 9-2 in his career.

This bout was the main event of the preliminary card.

The Kakuku alumni was also awarded ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

