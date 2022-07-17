Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Punahele Soriano earns knockout at UFC Fight Night in Long Island

(Rodney James Edgar/Cageside Press)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Punahele Soriano swung his way back to a win Saturday night, securing a knockout victory in his middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Long Island, New York.

The North Shore native rocked Dalcha Lungiambula with a vicious left hand just 28 seconds into the second round to put an end to the fight.

Soriano snaps a short-lived losing streak on Saturday to improve to 9-2 in his career.

This bout was the main event of the preliminary card.

The Kakuku alumni was also awarded ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits and Kenneth Sharits.
‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
The Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleading with members of the community to stop abandoning...
Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’
Remnants of former hurricane Darby seen on satellite imagery Saturday afternoon.
Darby downgraded to a remnant low passing south of the islands
Body cam video from Ofc. Corey Morgan arresting Souriya Xoumanivong
HPD officer faces termination as newly released bodycam footage shows alleged brutality
The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state Department of Transportation for the rebate...
As gas prices soar, the state is offering a generous incentive for ebike purchases

Latest News

Hundreds hit the water on the North Shore for the JACO Chun’s to Waimea Bay Swim
The North Shore swim Series was back up and running over at Waimea Bay for their third race of...
Hundreds hit the water on the North Shore for the JACO Chun’s to Waimea Bay Swim
‘This is the state’s team’: Timmy Chang and Rainbow Warriors host free youth football clinic with Jr Prep Sports
Waianae’s Joven Lopez set to hit the ring in World Youth Kickboxing Championships