Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A 6-year-old Minnesota girl died and four other bystanders were injured after the police chase of a wanted murder suspect ended in a car crash. The suspect was also injured.

Terri Foss says police investigators knocked on her door April 7 with the news her son, Devan Dampier, had been shot and killed. The 29-year-old father of two had a third child just about a month away.

“Devan was a loving, caring person,” Foss said. “He was an amazing father, and now his children won’t be able to – he won’t be able to be part of their lives.”

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, was charged Monday for Dampier’s murder. Documents show at that time, the state asked for a warrant, and the suspect’s location was unknown.

It was Muhammad, Foss says, that led police on a chase through Brooklyn Center on Friday before crashing into a car of five bystanders, killing 6-year-old Blessings McLurain-Gray.

Police say during the chase, the suspect was driving 70 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

“He was reckless. He didn’t care about anybody else, any family, just anybody. He was just trying to get away and not have to deal with the consequences of his actions,” Foss said.

A 15-year-old girl remains hospitalized following the crash, but the others injured have been treated and released.

Foss says her heart is now grieving for another family.

“Looking at the wreckage was just kind of disbelief of what had really happened and that somebody else now, their family, was impacted by his recklessness. We hurt for them. It was so senseless,” she said.

Muhammad is listed as booked into Hennepin County Jail but is still receiving medical care, confirms a release from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating the incident.

