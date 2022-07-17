Emergency slope repair project prompts closure of Piilani Highway on Maui

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An emergency slope repair project is closing down Piilani Highway at Milepost 27.5 for the next couple of days, said Maui County officials.

The closure is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday through Tuesday.

Prometheus Construction is disposing loose rocks and debris at Manawainui Gulch. They are also repairing wire mesh and replacing guard rails.

Motorists visiting Hana should plan to return to Central Maui on Hana Highway via Keanae and Haiku. Motorists traveling from Kula and Keokea will not be able to drive through to Hana during construction hours.

Electronic sign boards have been posted for the road closure.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.