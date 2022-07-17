Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Emergency slope repair project prompts closure of Piilani Highway on Maui

Prometheus Construction is disposing loose rocks and debris at Manawainui Gulch. They are also...
Prometheus Construction is disposing loose rocks and debris at Manawainui Gulch. They are also repairing wire mesh and replacing guard rails.(Maui County Department of Public Works)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An emergency slope repair project is closing down Piilani Highway at Milepost 27.5 for the next couple of days, said Maui County officials.

The closure is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday through Tuesday.

Prometheus Construction is disposing loose rocks and debris at Manawainui Gulch. They are also repairing wire mesh and replacing guard rails.

Motorists visiting Hana should plan to return to Central Maui on Hana Highway via Keanae and Haiku. Motorists traveling from Kula and Keokea will not be able to drive through to Hana during construction hours.

Electronic sign boards have been posted for the road closure.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits and Kenneth Sharits.
‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
The Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleading with members of the community to stop abandoning...
Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’
Remnants of former hurricane Darby seen on satellite imagery Saturday afternoon.
Darby downgraded to a remnant low passing south of the islands
Body cam video from Ofc. Corey Morgan arresting Souriya Xoumanivong
HPD officer faces termination as newly released bodycam footage shows alleged brutality
The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state Department of Transportation for the rebate...
As gas prices soar, the state is offering a generous incentive for ebike purchases

Latest News

Forecasters are predicting a wild weekend for surf.
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as forecasters expect largest south swell in years
Hawaii has adopted the new three-digit code and it is now active.
Q&A: The new 988 mental health crisis line is now active in Hawaii. Here’s what to know
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as forecasters expect largest south swell in years
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as forecasters expect largest south swell in years
Remnants of former hurricane Darby seen on satellite imagery Saturday afternoon.
Darby downgraded to a remnant low passing south of the islands