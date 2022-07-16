Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Tracking more rain from Tropical Storm Darby and a huge south swell

Radar imagery shows moisture from Tropical Storm Darby near Hawaii Island.
Radar imagery shows moisture from Tropical Storm Darby near Hawaii Island.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Looks like a busy weather weekend as weak Tropical Storm Darby will bring some locally strong trade winds and periods of heavy rain for windward areas of Hawaii Island as it passes to the south. Elsewhere, no significant rainfall is expected, but there will be a few more windward showers from time to time. Winds will also be strong enough for a wind advisory for the usual gusty areas of Hawaii Island and Maui County.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Meanwhile, we’re also keeping a close watch on what’s anticipated to be the largest south swell in years, with warning level surf expected into Sunday, when the highest waves are expected to peak. East shores of Hawaii Island are also under a high surf advisory for rough elevated waves generated by Darby.

Here are the current severe weather alerts:

  • HIGH SURF WARNING: All south-facing shores
  • HIGH SURF ADVISORY: East shores of Hawaii Island
  • WIND ADVISORY: Portions of Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island, including summit areas of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa
  • SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: All Hawaiian coastal waters
  • TROPICAL STORM WARNING: Hawaiian waters 40 to 240 nautical miles offshore, mainly near Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits and Kenneth Sharits.
‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
The Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleading with members of the community to stop abandoning...
Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’
Tropical Storm Darby continues on a track taking its center south of the islands.
Weak Tropical Storm Darby to bring heavy rain, high surf to parts of the state
Both are known to frequent Hilo and Puna.
Police: Hawaii Island couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault
Body cam video from Ofc. Corey Morgan arresting Souriya Xoumanivong
HPD officer faces termination as newly released bodycam footage shows alleged brutality

Latest News

Tropical Storm Darby continues on a track taking its center south of the islands.
Weak Tropical Storm Darby to bring heavy rain, high surf to parts of the state
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and we are keeping a close eye on two potential tropical waves that may bring us rain plus king tides and bigger surf
Tracking Darby as well as a historic south swell
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
File photo of high surf off Kakaako.
High surf warning issued for south shores ahead of huge weekend swell