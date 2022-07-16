Tracking more rain from Tropical Storm Darby and a huge south swell

Looks like a busy weather weekend as weak Tropical Storm Darby will bring some locally strong trade winds and periods of heavy rain for windward areas of Hawaii Island as it passes to the south. Elsewhere, no significant rainfall is expected, but there will be a few more windward showers from time to time. Winds will also be strong enough for a wind advisory for the usual gusty areas of Hawaii Island and Maui County.

Meanwhile, we’re also keeping a close watch on what’s anticipated to be the largest south swell in years, with warning level surf expected into Sunday, when the highest waves are expected to peak. East shores of Hawaii Island are also under a high surf advisory for rough elevated waves generated by Darby.

Here are the current severe weather alerts:

HIGH SURF WARNING: All south-facing shores

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: East shores of Hawaii Island

WIND ADVISORY: Portions of Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island, including summit areas of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: All Hawaiian coastal waters

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: Hawaiian waters 40 to 240 nautical miles offshore, mainly near Hawaii Island.

