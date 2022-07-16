‘This is the state’s team’: Timmy Chang and Rainbow Warriors host free youth football clinic with Jr Prep Sports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii football players and coaches are sharing their knowledge and inspiration with up-and-coming youth football players.

The Rainbow Warriors partnered with Junior Prep Sports to host a free ‘Under the Lights’ clinic.

Camps are being held at multiple locations across the island for athletes 4-14 years old.

Head coach Timmy Chang, along with a majority of the UH coaching staff, was in attendance on Thursday night at Farrington high school.

“It’s all about the outreach for us, it’s all about getting to these kids early on, giving back to the community, networking, building the bridge with the fans and the support,” said head coach Timmy Chang. “This is the state’s team.”

“It’s all about these kids, they’re the future of our program [and] the future of our state.”

The final stop in the three night tour is Friday night at Mililani High School.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.