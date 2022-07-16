State now offering rebates for some electric bike purchases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gas prices rising and overall inflation, the demand for bicycles -- including electric bikes -- has been rising. And that demand could go up as the state is now offering a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a new e-bike.

Micah Smith and his family use their e-bikes every day up and down the streets of Manoa Valley.

“So I use this electric bike to take my kids to school every morning, and I grab some groceries with it,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s a lot faster to ride my electric bike than a regular car, and I get a little bit of exercise at the same time.”

Electric bike prices are higher than those for convention bicycles. At Ebikes Hawaii, the starting price is just under a thousand dollars.

Even so, sales have been rising.

“It’s definitely something we’ve been looking forward too, as we’ve seen gas prices rise and the cost of having a car in the city has also been rising,” said Iniki Galway of Ebikes Hawaii. “Insurance rates have gone up and parking is never cheap in town.”

But the rebate isn’t open to everyone. The new law says the state Department of Transportation will offer $500 or 20% of the cost of the e-bike, whichever is lower.

Also, the buyer must be enrolled in school, or without a registered motor vehicle, or qualify for low-income assistance.

While legislation over the legality of e-bikes on Hawaii roads is still a gray area, lawmakers said the goal is to have fewer cars driving around.

“We want to provide an opportunity to get people the ability to get around a lot cheaper,” said state Sen. Chris Lee, chairman of the senate Transportation Committee and one of the bill’s sponsors. “Maybe families that have one car per member of the family, they can go from three cars to two.”

The law also sets a speed limit for e-bikes in order to qualify.

“There are many bikes that are under the 28-mile an hour limit, so we think that even with that limit, we’re still going to see a lot of people use this bill to get themselves on the road,” said Galway.

The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state DOT for the rebate program. It also gives qualified buyers a year to apply for the rebate.

“We really hope people take advantage of the opportunity,” said Lee. “We do want to come back again next year and try to expand options and give people more support.”

