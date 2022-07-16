High surf warning issued for south shores ahead of huge weekend swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dangerously high waves are forecast to build through the weekend for south-facing shores, with surf peaking late Saturday into Sunday with occasional sets near 20 feet.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for all south shores from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The south swell may be one of the largest in recent years, and is expected to increase waves to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday, and then rise to 12 to 16 feet with occasional 20-foot sets Saturday night through Sunday night.

Impacts will be high, with ocean water occasionally sweeping over usually-dry beach areas, strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.

Large waves may impact south-facing harbor channels, making it challenging to control boats.

Large breaking surf and strong currents will make it very hazardous to enter the water. Beachgoers -- especially visitors who are unfamiliar with local ocean conditions -- should heed all advice from lifeguards and know their limits.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it will close several state parks on Saturday, including the Hapuna State Recreation Area, Kua Bay and Kekaha Kai on Hawaii Island. It is considering closing Makena State Park on Maui on Saturday. On Oahu, DLNR said it is closely monitoring the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline near the Makapuu Lighthouse and the Keawaula section of Ka’ena State Park.

Hawaii County officials have closed several beach parks along the south-facing coasts of Hawaii Island, including parks in Puna, Ka’u and Kona, due to high wvesw that will be enhanced by swells generated by tropical cyclone Darby. These parks include:

Isaac Hale

Punalu’u (Camping canceled for the weekend)

Whittington/Honuapo (Camping canceled for the weekend)

Milol’ii

Ho’okena (Camping canceled for the weekend)

Manini Point / Napo’opo’o

Honaunau Boat Ramp

Kahalu’u

Magic Sands / La’aloa

Pahoehoe

Wai’aha Beach Park (Honls)

Hale Halawai

Old Airport

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

