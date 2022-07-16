Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

RIMPAC exercises set around fictional island nations

RIMPAC scenario set around fictional island nations
RIMPAC scenario set around fictional island nations(RIMPAC)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a few weeks of getting to know each other, RIMPAC participants will soon engage in war games and tactical missions set around fictional island nations.

According to the scenario, Niihau is in the northeastern tip of Pandora. Kauai and Oahu are on opposite ends of Griffon the strongest economy in this fictional region. Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Maui make up the southern island of Yolo. The Big Island plays the role of expansionist regime Orion. A terrorist group called DRACO operates on Griffon and Yolo.

Fake countries but with very real operations run out of Ford Island. Every 24 hours, about 240 personnel from 19 countries manage maritime operations out of RIMPAC’s command headquarters at the K. Mark Takai Pacific Warfighting Center. The building is normally used by U.S. Pacific Command for military operations.

Cameras are not allowed inside but media got to see how military members communicate during the massive exercise, while respecting their Hawaiian hosts.

“Environmental stewardship is absolutely key to everything that we’re doing here. One of the things that we took the opportunity during the harbor phase to do is to make sure that we did environmental training for every crew, and that included marine mammal watch standing training for the people that were going to be acting as lookouts,” said Commander Sean Robertson, director of the Combined Information Bureau for RIMPAC.

Aside from war scenarios, there are Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercises -- led by Hawaii’s healthcare system.

“You got ICU nurses working in hospitals, you have respiratory therapists, yet emergency room, physicians, pharmacists all spread out throughout the state,” said Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Director Marc Moriguchi. “And then when there’s time to disaster, they all come together, you know, within the coalition, and then this is what we do for disasters.”

In this scenario, Category 4 Hurricane Kai has decimated the islands -- medical teams are practicing triage on actors with fake injuries and transporting them to hospitals on Oahu.

Local healthcare workers get a chance to work with military from the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Canada and Germany.

Participants also practice search and rescue, rebuilding infrastructure and coordinating relief supplies and workers.

“We need the military cooperation to respond to the disaster. So not only military, but also we need to cooperate with the civilian sector sectors and also large national corporation,” said vice commander of RIMPAC’s combined task force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. “There are many earthquake and also volcanic eruption as a result of that we have many tsunami in this region in Pacific region is very important in the world. Also, we have climate change, global climate change, these cause many disaster.”

Making this kind of practice -- even more crucial.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach
Alan Rudo worked for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018.
Ex-county housing official charged with allegedly taking $2M in kickbacks
Dr. Angel Yanagihara holds a container of two captured box jellyfish - named after their...
Their monthly invasion into Waikiki tracks with the full moon. (So we’ll see them soon)
Tropical Storm Darby is rapidly weakening to the east-southeast of the islands.
Tropical Storm Darby rapidly weakening, but could still bring heavy rains to parts of state
Shige's Saimin
LIST: In the mood for comfort food? Here are some must-try saimin spots in Hawaii

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, including first on Hawaii Island
Bishop Museum’s board says an internal investigation into “serious workplace concerns” was...
Bishop Museum board says internal probe focused on claims of ‘toxic work environment’
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, including first on Hawaii Island
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, including first on Hawaii Island
The Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleading with members of the community to stop abandoning...
Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’