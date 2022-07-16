RIMPAC exercises set around fictional island nations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a few weeks of getting to know each other, RIMPAC participants will soon engage in war games and tactical missions set around fictional island nations.

According to the scenario, Niihau is in the northeastern tip of Pandora. Kauai and Oahu are on opposite ends of Griffon the strongest economy in this fictional region. Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Maui make up the southern island of Yolo. The Big Island plays the role of expansionist regime Orion. A terrorist group called DRACO operates on Griffon and Yolo.

Fake countries but with very real operations run out of Ford Island. Every 24 hours, about 240 personnel from 19 countries manage maritime operations out of RIMPAC’s command headquarters at the K. Mark Takai Pacific Warfighting Center. The building is normally used by U.S. Pacific Command for military operations.

Cameras are not allowed inside but media got to see how military members communicate during the massive exercise, while respecting their Hawaiian hosts.

“Environmental stewardship is absolutely key to everything that we’re doing here. One of the things that we took the opportunity during the harbor phase to do is to make sure that we did environmental training for every crew, and that included marine mammal watch standing training for the people that were going to be acting as lookouts,” said Commander Sean Robertson, director of the Combined Information Bureau for RIMPAC.

Aside from war scenarios, there are Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercises -- led by Hawaii’s healthcare system.

“You got ICU nurses working in hospitals, you have respiratory therapists, yet emergency room, physicians, pharmacists all spread out throughout the state,” said Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Director Marc Moriguchi. “And then when there’s time to disaster, they all come together, you know, within the coalition, and then this is what we do for disasters.”

In this scenario, Category 4 Hurricane Kai has decimated the islands -- medical teams are practicing triage on actors with fake injuries and transporting them to hospitals on Oahu.

Local healthcare workers get a chance to work with military from the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Canada and Germany.

Participants also practice search and rescue, rebuilding infrastructure and coordinating relief supplies and workers.

“We need the military cooperation to respond to the disaster. So not only military, but also we need to cooperate with the civilian sector sectors and also large national corporation,” said vice commander of RIMPAC’s combined task force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. “There are many earthquake and also volcanic eruption as a result of that we have many tsunami in this region in Pacific region is very important in the world. Also, we have climate change, global climate change, these cause many disaster.”

Making this kind of practice -- even more crucial.

