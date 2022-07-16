Tributes
Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border

Border Patrol officers say they have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets in a recent bust.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTAY MESA, Calif. (Gray News) - Border Patrol officers in Southern California say they intercepted more than 100 pounds of fentanyl concealed in food products at a port of entry.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports two men in a 2005 GMC Yukon applied for entry into the U.S. at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on July 3 by showing a passport and a California identification card.

During a vehicle inspection, CBP officers said they discovered packages wrapped in plastic and concealed inside food products.

Officials said officers continued to search the vehicle and found 46 packages containing fentanyl hidden within flour bags, ground coffee cans, creamer cans and powdered milk cans.

“We are seeing a rise in fentanyl smuggling attempts,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Our officers are working vigilantly to prevent the entry of this dangerous drug. Our field office is also diligently working on mitigating the risks involved with seizing this lethal narcotic.”

The team said they discovered 42.46 pounds of fentanyl powder and 59.08 pounds of fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of more than $1.2 million.

Authorities said CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations taking the men for further investigation.

According to officials, the driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported and booked into the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

