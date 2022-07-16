Tributes
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

