Heads up, Disney fans! The live-action remake of ‘Lilo and Stitch’ now has a director

Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Disney fans!

Hollywood insiders are revealing new details on the upcoming live-action adaption of “Lilo and Stitch,” which naturally will feature some Hawaii talent behind the camera.

Entertainment: 'Lilo and Stitch' turns 20 ... and was supposed to take place in Kansas

Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” has been tapped to direct the flick.

Reports say Hawaii’s Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in talks to write the script.

There’s no word yet who will play Lilo or Stitch in the live adaptation. The original movie, released back in 2002, is about a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo and an extraterrestrial creature called “Stitch.”

