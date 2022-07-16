Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Island Humane Society is putting out a plea to the community: Please stop abandoning pets at our doorstep overnight.

In a post on Facebook, the nonprofit said employees have found abandoned pets at their Keeau shelter all week.

Some were in cages. Others were simply dropped and left to fend for themselves.

“We understand that abandoning an animal is an act of desperation,” the nonprofit said, in the post. “Please know that they are all safe in our care, getting treatment and love. But please, DO NOT ABANDON PETS.”

The nonprofit added that it’s overcapacity and, like pet shelters nationwide, has seen a surge in surrenders as inflation has soared. The Hawaiian Humane Society on Oahu, for example, says that pets can now only be relinquished to the nonprofit by appointment. They’ve also seen more need for their pet food bank.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is asking those who need help rehoming a pet to call (808) 334-3357.

The nonprofit also said the dogs included in its Facebook post are not yet available for adoption. Two have medical needs and two more were found Friday.

To see all the animals available for adoption at the Hawaii Island shelter, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.