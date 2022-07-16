Former Oahu little league coach sentenced 20 years behind bars for child pornography

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Oahu little league softball coach has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography, said the U.S. District Court on Friday.

Rian Harold Ishikawa, 44, of Kailua was found guilty of secretly recording at least six children changing or showering at his Kailua home over a 3 year period.

Officials also said Ishikawa created close-up still images of the video-recorded children’s private areas.

The victims were friends of Ishikawa’s child and participants of youth sports team coached by him, all ranging between the ages of 9 and 11.

Evidence of Ishikawa’s child exploitation crimes first came to the attention of his email provider in November 2019. He was then arrested in June 2020 and indicted in April 2021.

In addition to his time behind bars, Ishikawa was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.