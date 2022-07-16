Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Former Oahu little league coach sentenced 20 years behind bars for child pornography

In addition to his time behind bars, Ishikawa was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised...
In addition to his time behind bars, Ishikawa was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised released.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Oahu little league softball coach has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography, said the U.S. District Court on Friday.

Rian Harold Ishikawa, 44, of Kailua was found guilty of secretly recording at least six children changing or showering at his Kailua home over a 3 year period.

Felony child pornography charges filed against an Oahu little league coach

Officials also said Ishikawa created close-up still images of the video-recorded children’s private areas.

The victims were friends of Ishikawa’s child and participants of youth sports team coached by him, all ranging between the ages of 9 and 11.

Evidence of Ishikawa’s child exploitation crimes first came to the attention of his email provider in November 2019. He was then arrested in June 2020 and indicted in April 2021.

In addition to his time behind bars, Ishikawa was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach
Alan Rudo worked for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018.
Ex-county housing official charged with allegedly taking $2M in kickbacks
As of 5 p.m. Friday, tropical storm Darby had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour with...
Weakening Tropical Storm Darby to bring heavy rain, high surf to south of state
Dr. Angel Yanagihara holds a container of two captured box jellyfish - named after their...
Their monthly invasion into Waikiki tracks with the full moon. (So we’ll see them soon)
Shige's Saimin
LIST: In the mood for comfort food? Here are some must-try saimin spots in Hawaii

Latest News

The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state Department of Transportation for the rebate...
State offers rebate up to $500 for some e-bike purchases amid rising gas prices, inflation
State offers rebate up to $500 for some e-bike purchases amid rising gas prices, inflation
State offers rebate up to $500 for some e-bike purchases amid rising gas prices, inflation
What the Tech: This app can help you count the stars and constellations in the night sky
What the Tech: This app can help you count the stars and constellations in the night sky
Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits and Kenneth Sharits.
‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both of his parents battle cancer