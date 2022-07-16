Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Entire police force resigns in Colorado town; mayor says police chief cited ‘personal reasons’

The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.
The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.(ohcabras via canva)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A police force in a small town in Colorado has resigned.

KKTV reports the Springfield Police Department officers and chief have turned in their immediate resignation this week.

On Friday, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office announced it would take over community law enforcement responsibilities.

The sheriff’s office shared the following message on its social media:

“We want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County. You are free to test that assumption at your convenience.

However, we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail, and we still have a few bunks available.”

Springfield is located in southeastern Colorado, with a reported population of about 1,450 people as of 2010.

Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson also shared the following message regarding the police force resigning:

“There were no allegations of wrongdoing by the chief or any of the officers brought before the Springfield Board of Trustees. The two officers each resigned to take other positions elsewhere. The chief resigned, citing ‘personal reasons.’ The timing of the resignations is unfortunate but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers.

The Board of Trustees is committed to immediately starting a job search for a new chief of police, police sergeant, and officers.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach
Alan Rudo worked for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018.
Ex-county housing official charged with allegedly taking $2M in kickbacks
Dr. Angel Yanagihara holds a container of two captured box jellyfish - named after their...
Their monthly invasion into Waikiki tracks with the full moon. (So we’ll see them soon)
Tropical Storm Darby is rapidly weakening to the east-southeast of the islands.
Tropical Storm Darby rapidly weakening, but could still bring heavy rains to parts of state
Shige's Saimin
LIST: In the mood for comfort food? Here are some must-try saimin spots in Hawaii

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, including first on Hawaii Island
RIMPAC scenario set around fictional island nations
RIMPAC exercises set around fictional island nations
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings
Bishop Museum’s board says an internal investigation into “serious workplace concerns” was...
Bishop Museum board says internal probe focused on claims of ‘toxic work environment’
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, including first on Hawaii Island
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, including first on Hawaii Island