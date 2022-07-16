DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, including first on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health identified 2 additional cases of monkeypox, including the first on Hawaii Island on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases in Hawaii to eight.

According to the Health Department, one individual is a Hawaii Island resident with a history of travel to the mainland. The second newly reported case is an Oahu resident.

Connections to previously reported cases are under investigation.

“Vaccination and treatments are available, and we encourage anyone with monkeypox symptoms to contact their healthcare provider,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

At this time, health officials said the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low.

DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccination and treatment.

Health experts said monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with the virus. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.

In Hawaii, officials said at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men.

DOH reminds members of the community to respond with an inclusive, fact-based approach when discussing monkeypox. Officials said stigma is unacceptable and can drive people away from seeking healthcare services.

