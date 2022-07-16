Bishop Museum board says internal probe focused on claims of ‘toxic work environment’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s board says an internal investigation into “serious workplace concerns” was triggered in part by recent departures of several employees who cited a “toxic work environment.”

During the probe, the museum’s CEO and two other top leaders have been put on paid leave.

In a lengthy statement Friday, the board said it has not asked for CEO Melanie Ide’s resignation.

But it did accuse Ide of using the “court of public opinion ... to dissuade the board of directors from continuing an independent investigation into serious workplace concerns.”

The board also said it’s focused on conducting an independent investigation that allows employees to be heard.

“The Bishop Museum Board is focused on voices that are coming from inside the museum, pleas for action that have been unheard for too long,” the board of directors said.

Their statement continues:

“These appeals paint a picture of a hostile work environment; they speak of frustration, stress and fear; and it is our fiduciary duty to pay attention. A number of talented staff have left the museum in recent months, many citing a toxic work environment as a factor in their decisions to leave. After a concerted attempt to work with leadership to address these issues was met with continued resistance, we had no choice but to act.”

Ide declined comment to Hawaii News Now on Friday.

She was put on leave about two weeks ago and previously said

