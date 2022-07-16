Tributes
Beachgoers urged to use caution ahead of ‘serious’ south shore swell

Forecasters are predicting a wild weekend for surf.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are predicting a wild weekend for surf.

A large swell is forecast to roll in at the same time that tides will be very high. And this is all coinciding with potential impacts from Tropical Storm Darby.

The message to beachgoers is simple: Be careful.

“It’s not a time to just go and play. It’s going to be a serious south swell with a lot of water moving,” said Kurt Lager, acting chief of operations for Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Honolulu Ocean Safety is expecting to see 12-16 foot waves on the south shore.

They say there will be a steady rise in the surf on Saturday and the waves will peak Sunday.

Lifeguards are advising everyone, including surfers and those swimming in shallow waters, to be careful.

“As far as surfing, it’s a day for people who are experienced and know what they’re doing,” Lager said.

“We can see very strong currents pulling back out. So we really, really want to recommend that parents keep an eye on children that typically would go into the shallow waters.”

Because Tropical Storm Darby has weakened, Hawaii County has not issued any warnings or preparation plans.

But forecasters are also urging caution. They say the storm could bring up to 4 inches of rain and minor flooding.

Winds may become stronger, but will not cause damage.

However, all beach parks along the island’s south shore have been closed.

