‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both of his parents battle cancer

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year old-boy on Maui is facing a heartbreaking challenge — both of his parents are battling cancer.

Sekope Sharits is stepping up as a caregiver, money manager and big brother. Have one conversation with him and he will touch your heart.

Although it’s a daily struggle for his family, Sekope said he’s just grateful they’ve made it this far.

Sekope’s mother Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits is battling Stage 3 breast cancer. She has been in and out of Maui Memorial Medical Center for chemotherapy.

“She got discharged last Saturday. Just in time for for me to bring my dad here,” Sekope said.

Sekope’s father Kenneth also has cancer — lymphoma. He is now at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

“My dad is fighting for his life in there,” said Sekope. “Walking in every day to see him fight for his life, fighting to go back to his wife, my mom, to go take care of her.”

Sekope’s father had three jobs. Since both parents are sick and can’t work Siu has been trying to make ends meet.

“This is really hit us hard because my parents are selfless people, always giving back more than what we have,” Sekope said.

Now the 16-year-old has to figure out the finances.

“I try to help my parents. I try to be like, ‘Ok, we have the car payment coming up. We got to pay this off. But we need a put some money off to the side for the gas,’” he said.

Sekope will be a junior at Baldwin High School this year. He’s not sure if he can return to school because of all the responsibilities at home, including taking care of his 11-year-old brother.

“I do it out of my will and the strength that I have that you guys give me,” Sekope said addressing his parents.

Sekope wears a photo of his late grandfather on his sleeve. He said it’s his good luck charm.

“My main goal is making my parents proud, getting my diploma, moving on to college and then get my college degree. Come back to Maui and lay my parents hard-working hands to rest,” said Sekope.

Sekope wants to become U.S. Marshal when he grows up.

If you would like to help Sekope and his family out, click here.

