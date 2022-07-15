Tributes
Waianae’s Joven Lopez set to hit the ring in World Youth Kickboxing Championships

A Waianae teen is set to represent the United States at the World Youth Kickboxing Championships in Italy.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waianae teen is set to represent the United States at the World Youth Kickboxing Championships in Italy.

“It means a lot because at this age people from Hawaii don’t have the opportunity to do that kind of stuff.” Joven Lopez told Hawaii News Now.

17-year-old Joven Lopez is in full fight prep after recently being selected to represent the United states at the World Youth Kick boxing championship.

The soon to be senior at Waianae High is already making a name for himself in the local fight scene with an unblemished 12-0 record with three National titles and one International crown under his belt.

Lopez now ready to take this next step in his journey, not only repping the State, but his westside hometown — a place that has already produced some of the biggest names in combat sports.

“It’s a good feeling to be like coming next because like I said it’s a rare for us people coming out of Hawaii to do this kind of stuff.” Lopez said. “Yeah it makes me feel good about myself.”

The WAKO World Youth Championships is set to start on September 30th, so Lopez is essentially living in the gym.

“With the training I’m doing, I’m feeling real confident about this tournament.” Lopez said. “I feel like I can win this tournament and bring home the gold.”

The Searider phenom splits training time between Westside Striking and Titan 808, where his coaches get a front row seat to Joven’s journey.

“His work ethic is unmatched.” Joven’s conditioning coach Joshua Hodge said. “He always shows up ready to work, he gives you his all, he’s dedicated to being better every day, so that’s what he had since day one.”

“I’m super stoked, super happy.” Joven’s father Eugene Lopez said. “My emotions go where I feel like I always tear because from day one he always said that when he started this journey he wanted to be a world champion and his dedication, his hard work and his attitude is what separates him.”

No matter what happens in the ring, Lopez has a simple message to everyone who’s supported him.

“Thank you for the support and like pushing me through this journey.” Lopez said.

For more information on how to support Joven on his journey, click here.

