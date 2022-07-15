Tributes
Teen driver arrested for negligent homicide following Hawaii Island crash

Hawaii County Police
Hawaii County Police(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was arrested for negligent homicide, DUI and reckless driving following a two-car crash in North Kona on Thursday that left a 63-year-old woman dead.

The woman who died was identified as Rhonda Dee Freedman, of Kailua-Kona.

Police said the crash happened about 9:18 p.m., when a 2019 Nissan Rogue operated by the 19-year-old Kailua-Kona man crossed the double solid yellow lines on Mamalahoa Highway and struck a 2018 Nissan Versa head-on.

The 63-year-old was driving the Versa and was taken to Kona Community Hospital after the crash. She was pronounced dead at 10:51 p.m.

The 19-year-old and his female passenger, 17, were not injured in the crash.

The teen driver is being held at the Kealakehe Police Station while the investigation continues.

