Heads up, gamers! Your library card will soon get you into the state’s first public esports hub

University of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific University esports teams broke in the equipment with a League of Legends match in front of an audience.(HNN)
By Matt Fairfax
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Your library card will soon get you access to the state’s first public esports hub.

The lab was unveiled at the Waipahu Public Library on Thursday.

The facility took six months to build and features five gaming PCs valued at over $10,000.

Tech non-profit TRUE, short for Technology Readiness User Evaluation, helped make it possible.

Leaders of the project said the lab is more than just video games.

“I was just listening to an individual who is a coach for some of the players on esports,” TRUE Chairman Paul Yonamine said. “It takes a lot of communication skills, managerial skills, you know motivational skills.”

“Those are exactly the type of life lessons we want to see with our younger workers as they try to make a better lifestyle and advance in their careers,” Yonamine said.

The lab in Waipahu will open to the public on July 27.

