Suspect in attack that left elderly Hawaii man on ventilator pleads not guilty

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of brutally beating an elderly Hilo man Sunday has pleaded not guilty.

Chad Armitage Jr., 27, was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the assault on the 68-year-old victim.

He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $75,000.

According to court documents, Armitage told police he “judo flipped” Kamahele as they argued about a $20 gambling debt. Documents also said Kamahele insulted Armitage’s favorite baseball team.

Armitage is due back in court Friday.

Kamahele was left unconscious following the attack.

He’s been flown to a Honolulu hospital for further treatment and remains on a ventilator, authorities said.

