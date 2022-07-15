In race for Maui mayor, incumbent Victorino falling behind in campaign funding

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the race for Maui mayor, new spending reports released Thursday show incumbent Mike Victorino is falling behind in campaign fundraising.

This comes less than a month before the primary election.

According to the reports, Victorino raised just over $91,000 from April to June.

During that same period, former Judge Richard Bissen raised almost $272,000.

Bissen has also been spending heavily — nearly $174,000 compared to $84,000 for Victorino.

Aside from those two candidates, six others are vying for the mayor’s office, including Councilmember Kelly King.

Despite entering the race late on June 7, she has already raised $84,000.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, this year’s mayoral race could be one of the most competitive in Maui’s history. Campaign fundraising is vital as cash pay for everything from meals to volunteers to photographers to ads.

