Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In race for Maui mayor, incumbent Victorino falling behind in campaign funding

Your top local stories for Friday, July 15, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:50 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the race for Maui mayor, new spending reports released Thursday show incumbent Mike Victorino is falling behind in campaign fundraising.

This comes less than a month before the primary election.

According to the reports, Victorino raised just over $91,000 from April to June.

During that same period, former Judge Richard Bissen raised almost $272,000.

Bissen has also been spending heavily — nearly $174,000 compared to $84,000 for Victorino.

Aside from those two candidates, six others are vying for the mayor’s office, including Councilmember Kelly King.

Despite entering the race late on June 7, she has already raised $84,000.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, this year’s mayoral race could be one of the most competitive in Maui’s history. Campaign fundraising is vital as cash pay for everything from meals to volunteers to photographers to ads.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach
Alan Rudo worked for the Office of Housing and Community Development from 2006 to 2018.
Ex-county housing official charged with allegedly taking $2M in kickbacks
Dr. Angel Yanagihara holds a container of two captured box jellyfish - named after their...
Their monthly invasion into Waikiki tracks with the full moon. (So we’ll see them soon)
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Best and Worst Drivers by City in America
Study: Honolulu ranks as one of the cities with the worst drivers

Latest News

South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Hawaii News Now Super Debate 2022
HNN Super Debate to feature Democratic, GOP frontrunners for governor; LG candidates
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
Tests were conducted Saturday morning.
Hawaii’s voting machines tested for accuracy ahead of upcoming election