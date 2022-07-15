Tributes
Police: Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault in Keaau

Both are known to frequent Hilo and Puna.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with an assault.

Authorities are looking for Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, and Jaewin Boyd Gonsalves, 39, following an assault that happened in March at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.

Jaewin Gonsalves is also wanted for several unrelated thefts.

Both are known to frequent Hilo and Puna.

Harley Gonsalves is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing at 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaewin Gonsalves is described as 6 feet tall, weighing at 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

