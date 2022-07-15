Tributes
Open House: Newly renovated home in Ewa Beach and calming condo in Nu’uanu

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, welcome to Ewa Beach! Located in Leeward Estates, this single-level family home sits on a huge 8,262 sq. ft. of clear level land! The home is newly renovated with freshly painted interior and exterior, new vanity, lighting, and more. This Energy efficient house comes with prepaid leased solar panels, and a large solar water heater! Entertain friends, family, and the furry ones in the spacious enclosed backyard! Excellent location near golf courses, beaches, schools, restaurants, shopping, and more. A true gem for you to discover, make it your own today!

Next up, the sweet fragrance of Nu’uanu wafts into this two-bedroom condo in the Craigside 3. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private lanai as you gaze out beyond the treetops. The unit features split a/c, sprinklers, a spacious kitchen, washer and dryer, an extra large storage unit, and a covered parking stall within a private garage. Take in the Craigside’s luxury amenities like, two resort style pools, barbeque, sauna, tennis courts, fitness center, ample guest parking and an extra large storage area that can fit your longboard, bicycles, and more.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

