LIST: In the mood for comfort food? Here are some must-try saimin spots in Hawaii

Saimin is a local favorite. In fact, it's unique to Hawaii.

Considered the quintessential comfort food, saimin dates back to the plantation era, when Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Hawaiian workers brought their own ingredients and collaborated on a quick and easy meal.

While ramen noodles are made of wheat flour, saimin is made of wheat flour and eggs.

The word is derived from the Chinese words “sai,” or thin, and “min,” meaning noodle.

There are many saimin spots across the state, but Hawaii News Now has rounded up a list of a few must-try places that have remained mainstays in the community for decades.

Oahu

Palace Saimin

Tucked away in Kalihi, Palace Saimin has remained a favorite go-to spot for decades. According to its website, a young entrepreneur from Okinawa named Kame Ige opened the restaurant in 1946 and named it after “Palace Theater” on the corner of Keeaumoku and Beretania streets. She later moved the restaurant to Kalihi, where it eventually ended up in its current location. It’s easy to miss, but those who are hungry for saimin will know where to find it.

1256 N King Street; Honolulu, HI 96817

Shiro’s Saimin Haven

This family-favorite has been attracting people from all over the place for more than 50 years. Franz Shiro Matsuo, the founder, opened Shiro’s Saimin Haven in 1969, aiming to serve up comfort food to hardworking people. According to its website, he “wanted to have a place where people could enjoy good food while forgetting about the stress in their lives.” In 1990, he passed the restaurant on to his daughter, who had been working for the company years prior. They continued to keep the business in the family as some of her sons also now have a hand in the company. Its menu includes dozens of different saimin — all freshly made in its own factory — and wun tun made in-house.

98-020 Kamehameha Hwy.; Aiea, HI 96701

919 Fort Weaver Rd.; Ewa Beach, HI 96706

Shige’s Saimin Stand

Unlike its Oahu saimin restaurant counterparts, Shige’s is a fairly new — it was established in 1990. But is still sure to satisfy every saimin-lover’s craving. It’s a family-owned and operated business best known for its unique noodles and burgers. They make their own noodles in-house, using a machine, so they’re flatter and not like a normal, curly saimin noodle. It’s located in Wahiawa, off Kamehameha Highway and across the street from Zippy’s. And fun fact: when the restaurant first opened, it was only open at night. Now, the restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

70 Kukui St.; Wahiawa, HI 96786

Kauai

Hamura Saimin

When it comes to iconic eateries on Kauai, Hamura Saimin Stand ranks at the top of the list. And for every visitor or resident, a quick stop is a must due to its close proximity to Lihue Airport. Charles and Aiko Hamura opened the eatery back in 1952, but it was later handed over to granddaughter Lori Tanigawa. The menu is short and sweet. It’s mostly saimin — plain and simple — with a little something extra. Generations have filed through this tiny shop to make it a Kauai mainstay.

2956 Kress St.; Lihue, HI 96766

Maui

Sam Sato’s

Sam Sato’s has remained a Maui comfort food favorite for decades — since its inception in 1933. According to Hawaii Magazine, Sam Sato — a second-generation Japanese-American plantation worker — and his wife, Gladys, opened this small restaurant in Spreckelsville. It then eventually made its way to its current Wailuku location decades later. It’s best known for its famous dry mein, with the “dry” referring to its soup-less dish.

1750 Wili Pa Loop; Wailuku, HI 96793

Hawaii Island

Nori’s Saimin and Snacks

In 1983, BethAn Nishijima opened Nori’s Saimin and Snacks in Hilo. Nishijima told Hawaii Magazine a few years ago that saimin was one of her favorite foods and brought back childhood memories of eating saimin out of paper cups. Though it started primarily as a saimin place, the restaurant has evolved to include a wide variety of other local foods.

688 Kinoole St., Suite 124; Hilo, HI 96720

