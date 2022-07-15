Keith Hayashi now officially Hawaii’s public schools superintendent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keith Hayashi is now officially Hawaii’s public schools superintendent.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Board of Education formally approved Hayashi’s three-year contract on Thursday.

His salary is $240,000 for the first year — matching his predecessor Christina Kishimoto.

The state Legislature set his maximum salary at $250,000.

The longtime principal of Waipahu High School will now lead the 10th largest school system in the country, and the nation’s only statewide system.

The Board of Education voted for Hayashi back in May. The board moved forward with the motion to select Hayashi with only one member voting in opposition.

