Kauai police: Alcohol a likely factor in single-car crash that left 21-year-old driver dead

Kauai police were dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. and found that Burk was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.(HNN)
By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say alcohol may have contributed to a fatal single-car crash on Kauai this week.

The crash happened early Wednesday when 21-year-old Dalton Burk was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Kuamoo Road.

Police said he apparently struck an embankment on the eastbound shoulder and rolled over.

Kauai police were dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. and found that Burk was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. Responders rushed him to Wilcox Medical Center and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Hawaii has seen a spike in traffic fatalities recently, with a 30% increase compared to last year.

This is Kauai’s sixth traffic fatality this year.

