History Theatre resumes at Wainee Graveyard in Lahaina

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Historic performances are returning to Maui’s Wainee Graveyard at Waiola Church Thursday evening.

“There’s just really something about hearing history through the voices of the past in the places of the past,” said Lahaina Restoration Foundation Deputy Executive Director Kimberly Flook.

Actors portray influential Maui residents through a series of live monologues on sacred burial grounds.

“We certainly recognize what a special, sacred place this is, especially with having many of the high-ranking alii nui right here,” said Mike Smola, Curator of Public Programs at Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives.

Lahaina was once the capital of Hawaii. Wainee was the first Christian cemetery in the state.

“We are sitting on the edge of one of the most important sites in Hawaiian history,” Flook said.

They research important people throughout Hawaiian history, write scripts about those figures, and hire actors to deliver the monologues.

Performances feature Ethel Baldwin who was born in the 1800s.

“Her story focuses on her work with the women’s suffrage movement here on Maui in the early 20th century,” Smola said. “We brought Taua who was a Christian missionary here and was actually the personal chaplain to Queen Keopuolani and was largely responsible for her conversion to Christianity. We’re also we also brought Elisha Loomis who’s the first missionary printer.”

Performances are at 535 Wainee Street Thursday, July 14th and Friday, July 15, at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at Makawao Cemetery.

The public can purchase tickets online at www.lahainarestoration.org or by calling Lahaina Restoration Foundation at (808) 661-3262.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

