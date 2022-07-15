Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf heading in for the weekend

Forecast: Stronger winds and big surf heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Stronger winds and big surf heading in for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach wind advisory levels and potentially trigger fire weather concerns in some of our leeward areas. Shower activity will increase a bit on Saturday and Saturday night, especially for portions of Maui and the Big Island. Windward and mountain areas will see the highest rainfall coverage each day with gusty winds and less shower activity over leeward areas. The weather pattern returns to a moderate to breezy trade wind regime from Monday onward with passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

Surf along south facing shores to remain well above average through this weekend. A new, large south swell will likely arrive on Friday. Surf produced by this swell is expected to peak on Saturday, with heights near the High Surf Warning threshold of 15 feet along south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week.

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, July 14, 2022