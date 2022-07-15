Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds, bigger surf expected as weakening Darby passes

Your top local stories for Friday, July 15, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:14 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach wind-advisory levels and potentially trigger fire weather concerns in some of our leeward areas.

Shower activity will increase a bit on Saturday and Saturday night, especially for portions of Maui and the Big Island.

Windward and mountain areas will see the highest rainfall coverage each day with gusty winds and less shower activity over leeward areas.

The weather pattern returns to a moderate to breezy trade wind regime from Monday onward with passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Surf along south-facing shores to remain well above average through this weekend.

A new, large south swell will likely arrive on Friday.

Surf produced by this swell is expected to peak on Saturday, with heights near the high surf warning threshold of 15 feet along south-facing shores.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

