Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Environmentalists file suit against state, Kauai County over pollution concerns at popular harbor

The County said it’s awaiting guidance from the Department of Health. Meanwhile, the health...
The County said it’s awaiting guidance from the Department of Health. Meanwhile, the health department said it can’t comment on ongoing litigation.(Earthjustice)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmentalists have filed suit against the state and Kauai County over pollution concerns at a popular harbor on Thursday.

Earthjustice, a non-profit environmental law organization, filed the federal Clean Water Act lawsuit on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation and Na Kiai Kai.

The organization said the government is allowing harmful discharges from old cane ditches at Kekaha’s Kikiaola Harbor without proper permits.

The area is known to have people fish, swim and surf.

The County said it’s awaiting guidance from the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the health department said it can’t comment on ongoing litigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Police search for man accused of following high school girl into restroom, trying to record her
“He ended up flinging our desk supplies down, he broke our little stamp card that we need to...
WATCH: Customer throws fit at Honolulu spa over mask rule, accuses them of discrimination
Darby is continuing to lose steam as it tracks westward in the Central Pacific.
Hurricane Darby quickly losing steam as it tracks westward in Central Pacific
In a statement the Department of Education told HNN the boys involved were on campus...
12-year-old arrested after machete attack on school grounds in Kalihi
The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete

Latest News

The city proposes making it easier to build residential units above shopping malls.
City looks at making it easier to build new residential units over shopping malls
A 51-year-old man has been arrested for second-degree murder, the Maui Police Department said...
MPD: 51-year-old man arrested in connection to Haiku murder
City looks at making it easier to build new residential units over shopping malls
City looks at making it easier to build new residential units over shopping malls
51-year-old man arrested in connection to Haiku murder
51-year-old man arrested in connection to Haiku murder