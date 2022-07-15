Environmentalists file suit against state, Kauai County over pollution concerns at popular harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmentalists have filed suit against the state and Kauai County over pollution concerns at a popular harbor on Thursday.

Earthjustice, a non-profit environmental law organization, filed the federal Clean Water Act lawsuit on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation and Na Kiai Kai.

The organization said the government is allowing harmful discharges from old cane ditches at Kekaha’s Kikiaola Harbor without proper permits.

The area is known to have people fish, swim and surf.

The County said it’s awaiting guidance from the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the health department said it can’t comment on ongoing litigation.

