Cracks in concrete columns pose more issues for Honolulu’s embattled rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Slim cracks have been found in some concrete columns along the Honolulu rail line, potentially delaying its initial opening even further, project leaders say.

It’s yet another potential issue to plague the $10 billion project.

Honolulu Civil Beat reported Thursday that contractors hired by the city recently found out that those cracks have grown.

They’re now advising that passengers should not be allowed into the seven affected stations in the western half of the rail line until more inspections can be done.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director Lori Kahikina told the rail board Thursday that she does not know the root cause behind the cracking at this time.

Kahikina has said that the goal is to open up the first leg of the rail line by the end of the year, but that could be delayed by this latest development.

This is just the latest in a series of issues affecting the rail. Civil Beat also recently reported that there were fundamental flaws in the track crossings and train wheels that could cause maintenance headaches and potential safety issues.

