The Carbon Almanac offers this message on climate change: It’s not too late

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Carbon Almanac is hot off the press.

The 97,000-word reader-friendly resource the explores the topic of climate change.

Author and entrepreneur Seth Godin enlisted the help of more than 300 people from around the world to create the almanac, which is intended to start conversations about how humans impact planet Earth.

Molokai and Oahu-based photographer Richie Biluan is one of the contributors to the book, which she calls a call to action.

“Everything is out there. We just compiled it, organized it and curated it so that we could empower ourselves to have civil conversations based on facts, not opinions,” she said.

Biluan led the team that put together a three-part companion to the almanac.

It uses photographs from Getty Images to illustrate the climate issue and what’s being done about it.

Godin hopes to inspire children to think responsibly about their impact on the Earth, so his team created a free downloadable e-book for families that’s available at TheCarbonAlmanac.org

“We’ve had over 100,000 downloads. It’s in full color,” Biluan said.

On Saturday, Biluan will be one of hundreds of people around the world who will try to set a record for a mass book signing. They’ll be signing copies of The Carbon Almanac at independent book stores across the world.

Biluan will be at da Shop in Kaimuki from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There’s free parking across the street and I hope to see you there,” she said.

Some of Biluan’s black and white portraits will also be on display.

“If I can make you feel comfortable with a camera in my hands then I feel like I’ve done my job,” she said.

She hopes The Carbon Almanac has a similar effect on readers no matter where they stand on climate issues.

