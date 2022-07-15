California visitor suffers multiple head injuries following moped crash on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old California man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kapaa on Monday, said the Kauai Police Department.

Officials said the California visitor sustained multiple head injuries.

Authorities received a call of a crash around 4:25 p.m.

According to reports, the man was traveling along Olohena Road on a rented scooter when he lost control and crashed on the roadway.

Olohena Road was closed to traffic for almost two hours, police said.

The man was initially treated at Wilcox Medical Center and later transferred to Queen’s Medical Center in Oahu.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

