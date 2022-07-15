Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

California visitor suffers multiple head injuries following moped crash on Kauai

Olohena Road, between Waipouli Road and Hauiki Road, was closed to traffic for almost two...
Olohena Road, between Waipouli Road and Hauiki Road, was closed to traffic for almost two hours, police said.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old California man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kapaa on Monday, said the Kauai Police Department.

Officials said the California visitor sustained multiple head injuries.

Authorities received a call of a crash around 4:25 p.m.

According to reports, the man was traveling along Olohena Road on a rented scooter when he lost control and crashed on the roadway.

Olohena Road was closed to traffic for almost two hours, police said.

The man was initially treated at Wilcox Medical Center and later transferred to Queen’s Medical Center in Oahu.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Police search for man accused of following high school girl into restroom, trying to record her
“He ended up flinging our desk supplies down, he broke our little stamp card that we need to...
WATCH: Customer throws fit at Honolulu spa over mask rule, accuses them of discrimination
Darby is continuing to lose steam as it tracks westward in the Central Pacific.
Hurricane Darby quickly losing steam as it tracks westward in Central Pacific
In a statement the Department of Education told HNN the boys involved were on campus...
12-year-old arrested after machete attack on school grounds in Kalihi
The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete

Latest News

Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach
Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach
Amazon Prime Day returns can get you banned
What the Tech: Thinking about returning your Prime Day purchases? Think again.
Bishop Museum leadership put on paid leave
Bishop Museum’s ordered not to talk, but supporters ‘devastated’ over turmoil
Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach
Bishop Museum's supporters worried about its future amid leadership turmoil.
Supporters worried about Bishop Museum’s future with top leaders on leave amid probe