Bishop Museum’s employees ordered not to talk, but supporters ‘devastated’ over turmoil

Sources say employee complaints of an alleged hostile work environment were taken to leadership and then to the board. The leaders are not accused of misconduct
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO says the board has ordered her not to speak publicly about an internal investigation into workplace complaints, but others are speaking out saying the museum’s reputation is at stake.

Bishop Museum has about 200 employees and an internal probe like this can take weeks. Outside investigators or attorneys interview staff and then they work their way up to management.

Bishop Museum’s board of directors put CEO Melanie Ide, VP of Operations, Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon, and general counsel, Barron Oda, on indefinite paid leave almost two weeks ago. During the internal probe, they are locked out of the museum and cannot talk to board members, staff, contractors, government officials, donors, and media.

“People need to talk to those who are involved and with gag orders you can’t get that to happen,” said Meleanna Aluli Meyer, an artist and educator who created two murals for Bishop Museum.

That demand for silence came Wednesday night from the board after it decided to on advice from its lawyers to keep the three leaders on paid leave during the probe.

Sources say employee complaints of an alleged hostile work environment were taken to leadership and then to the board. The leaders are not accused of misconduct.

Ide talked to HNN Tuesday.

“There have been formal complaints, informal complaints, there have been anonymous reports of things that take place in the workplace which I’m going to say from the things that I’m aware of are things that have been handled and they’ve been going through policies and procedures,” said Ide.

“They don’t want perceived or actual interference is what I was actually told so I’m trying to understand how I would interfere when I only want to cooperate,” she added.

Meyer created two murals for Bishop Museum and she’s worried about the 133-year-old museum’s reputation, $17.5 million in state funding, donations, and community projects with the leadership in turmoil.

“I’m just despondent because we have worked so hard. So many people in the community who love the Bishop Museum, who love its mission who really want to help it succeed. This is our national museum,” said Meyer.

“I’m just devastated,” she added.

Ide told HNN she would resign at 5 p.m. Tuesday if she could not talk to the board, but so far, there’s been no official word.

“Melanie was the best thing that ever happen to this museum in years,” said Mark Blackburn, a Polynesian art collector.

“It’s really a sad day for Hawaii because Bishop Museum is the greatest cultural resource of Polynesian and Hawaiian material in the world and it’s a shame,” he added.

