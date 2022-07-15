‘Amazing stuff’: An astronomer breaks down what those new images of the universe tell us

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have emerged, but not without questions.

Dr. Harald Ebeling, an astronomer and researcher for the University of Hawaii, breaks down what you’re seeing — and why he thinks you should care.

So what is the Webb Space Telescope?

The $10 billion JWST is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been producing colorful images for decades. It’s located about 1 million miles from Earth so that it has less interference.

Ebeling says that the JWST collects more light than the Hubble and works at different wavelengths.

“Usually we call it X-rays, or we call it infrared radiation or something, but it’s all light — it’s all the same thing.”

He relates the concept to how some animals see the world in different filters, such as how bats see with echolocation and birds see ultraviolet light.

By looking at a different wavelength, you are able to see the universe from a different lens.

“You can penetrate walls of dust. I mean, it’s amazing stuff,” Ebeling said.

Image captured by NASA's John Webb Telescope. (MGN)

How did the astronomy world react to the new images?

Ebeling says much of the research community had not seen the images any sooner than the rest of the public.

“We’ve all seen the launch and we saw JWST coming and we followed the whole mission for decades,” he said. “I’ve only ― in the past 48 hours or so ― gotten a full appreciation of what we’re going to deal with in the next few years. And it’s just stunning.”

Researchers like Ebeling are now scrambling to publish papers on the findings.

He says that those who have an inside look of the images must sign legal agreements to protect their secrecy as the research community can be very competitive.

NASA unveils first color images from James Webb Space Telescope

What does it mean when people say Webb is looking back in time?

Webb has delivered the deepest and sharpest infrared images of the distant universe so far.

Telescopes don’t just look into space, they look back in time.

That’s because because light takes time to travel to Earth ― and some of the light being captured has traveled for billions and billions of years.

In fact, astronomers said, Webb was able to capture light from the very beginning of the universe ― some 13.5 billion years ago.

Making things more complicated: The farther out you go in space, the faster things also move away from you.

“JWST brings them back,” Ebeling said. “So we can follow them to much larger distances. And we can see out to distances that were just not reachable before.”

So are these images actually what space looks like?

The colors are fake, said Ebeling.

“I think the ultimate motivation is to make it pretty. But obviously, you want to fit all the information that you have into that optical window that our eyes are sensitive to.”

But the wide spectrum of colors in the images shows the large range of information that is captured by the JWST.

“You can play with those colors a lot. And depending on what you want to highlight, you pick a different one,” Ebeling said.

OK, so, the universe is huge. Does that mean we’re not alone?

“Absolutely, of course, there’s life out there,” Ebeling said. “But, we’ll never meet any of it.”

While the images are a large step for researchers, he says that limitations with the speed of light, communication and technology might prevent them from seeing any of it in this lifetime.

“It’s great to know that this stuff is out there, but I don’t think it will have any practical consequences for us.”

What’s the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster image all about?

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (AP)

Ebeling’s research is focused on the galaxy cluster seen in SMACS 0723.

According to NASA, the image only covers an area of sky which is about the size of a grain of rice when held at arm’s length by somebody on the ground.

Ebeling says that when people think of galaxies, they think of the Milky Way, with spiraling arms.

But that is not the case in this cluster.

In the image, the white “blobs” are the galaxies and they only contain stars.

Dark matter is the mass concentration that bends the light, Ebeling said. It has the effect that behind the foreground cluster, it bends and curves on its way to us.

“And that has the strange effect that you can see the same object multiple times.”

The “banana shaped” objects next to the bright light in the image are the same galaxy, said Ebeling.

“You just see it twice,” he said.

“That is gravitational lensing, that is the same object which is distorted into this huge extended arc.”

He says that without the telescope’s strong magnification, they would be too faint to ever notice.

What’s next?

“I have no clue what’s coming … And the people who know what’s coming are sworn to silence,” Ebeling laughed.

Ebeling said that he hopes to publish a paper on the findings by the end of the week. He encourages the public to appreciate the images for more than their beauty.

“What we perhaps don’t realize is how important this is for humanity. These are not just pretty images, these really put us into context in our own space in the cosmos,” he said.

This interview was edited for clarity.

