With traffic fatalities way up this year, state seeks to remind drivers ‘your car is a weapon’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has seen 60 traffic fatalities so far this year, a 30% increase from the same time last year, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Put another, that’s 14 more fatalities on Hawaii’s roadways compared to this time in 2021.

Ed Sniffen, the Deputy Director of DOT Highways Division, says that speeding is one of the leading causes of deadly crashes. “Your car is a weapon,” Sniffen said. “Our friends, families, neighbors and everyone are using these roadways ― make sure we take care of them.”

With fewer cars on the road during the pandemic, Sniffen says that the number of fatalities in Hawaii went down. This year’s trend is estimated at 120 fatalities, which is 30 more than last year.

To try and curb the recent spike in deaths, the DOT has begun to implement more reminders for drivers.

Many overhead signs reading “Not so fast,” and displaying the number of recent fatalities have been put up across Oahu. Also, raised crosswalks are being installed promote pedestrian safety.

For more information on upcoming projects, click here.

