Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With traffic fatalities way up this year, state seeks to remind drivers ‘your car is a weapon’

As Hawaii sees a rise in traffic fatalities, the state Transportation Department explains its strategies to prevent crashes and to make roads safer.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has seen 60 traffic fatalities so far this year, a 30% increase from the same time last year, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Put another, that’s 14 more fatalities on Hawaii’s roadways compared to this time in 2021.

Ed Sniffen, the Deputy Director of DOT Highways Division, says that speeding is one of the leading causes of deadly crashes. “Your car is a weapon,” Sniffen said. “Our friends, families, neighbors and everyone are using these roadways ― make sure we take care of them.”

With fewer cars on the road during the pandemic, Sniffen says that the number of fatalities in Hawaii went down. This year’s trend is estimated at 120 fatalities, which is 30 more than last year.

To try and curb the recent spike in deaths, the DOT has begun to implement more reminders for drivers.

Many overhead signs reading “Not so fast,” and displaying the number of recent fatalities have been put up across Oahu. Also, raised crosswalks are being installed promote pedestrian safety.

For more information on upcoming projects, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Police search for man accused of following high school girl into restroom, trying to record her
“He ended up flinging our desk supplies down, he broke our little stamp card that we need to...
WATCH: Customer throws fit at Honolulu spa over mask rule, accuses them of discrimination
Hurricane Darby at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Hurricane Darby slowly weakening in Central Pacific as Category 2 storm
In a statement the Department of Education told HNN the boys involved were on campus...
12-year-old arrested after machete attack on school grounds in Kalihi
The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete

Latest News

Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
Midday Newscast: Number of Hawaii residents seeking to carry guns in public still rising
Hawaii News Now Super Debate 2022
HNN Super Debate to feature Democratic, GOP frontrunners for governor; LG candidates
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Only 3% of Hawaii’s youngest keiki have been vaccinated against COVID
“It’s an overkill. They are going to pull the plug on outdoor lighting for people on Maui,”...
To protect seabirds, Maui is considering a drastic solution: A ban on all outdoor lighting fixtures