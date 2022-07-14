Tributes
These student-athletes are hitting the road to learn there's life beyond Hawaii

The Govs are heading to an Oregon for an exhibition game next month, but x's and o's are only one aspect of the journey.(Hawaii News Now)
The Govs are heading to an Oregon for an exhibition game next month, but x's and o's are only one aspect of the journey.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High school football season is just around the corner and the Farrington Governors are kicking off their year with a one-of-a-kind road trip.

The Govs are heading to an Oregon for an exhibition game next month, but x’s and o’s are only one aspect of the journey.

“You know for two years, colleges couldn’t come to us,” said Farrington Head Football Coach Daniel Sanchez. “Things were shut down. Now, why wait around?

“We want to get our kids out there and let them know that Farrington, Kalihi, we have athletes. Student-athletes that need the opportunity, need the exposure and we want to get them out there.”

It’s a trip that’s been in the works since before the pandemic and Sanchez is dialing up an aggressive game plan to open doors for his team.

Next month, the entire squad is heading to Oregon for a week-long college-like experience.

They’ll be staying at Western Oregon University and visiting seven different schools from Division 1 to Division 3.

“Letting the kids know that the world is just bigger than Kalihi and let them experience the mainland,” Sanchez said. “Let them see that they can make it happen. If they choose to, they can go to college.”

For many players, this is their first trip to the mainland and it’s the perfect way to network and get on the radar of collegiate scouts.

“Kids like us don’t get that many opportunities to get looked at because of the island that we’re from is far away from the states and this will be a great opportunity for us,” said Govs defensive lineman Laauli Liki.

They plan to leave Aug. 29 and this weekend, the team is hosting a fundraiser to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

Those interested in contributing can click here.

