Super PAC with crytopcurrency ties supports trailing congressional candidate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A super political action committee with ties to Bitcoin is spending big money to help a democratic congressional candidate who’s trailing in the polls. The frontrunners in the democratic race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District are former state senator Jill Tokuda and state representative Patrick Branco. It’s a race that covers rural Oahu and the neighbor islands which hasn’t gotten a lot of attention until now.

According to Civil Beat, the super PAC, Web3 Forward, has ties to the Bitcoin and has spent $249,000 dollars on advertising this month.

Branco told HNN he doesn’t have anything to say about the ad.

“I do not and cannot coordinate with any outside group,” he said.

Tokuda spoke to HNN from Hilo.

“Unfortunately, there’s really nothing to stop super PACS from coming into the state and trying to put a whole lot of money toward influencing an election,” she said.

The latest Civil Beat - Hawaii News Now poll shows Tokuda in the lead at 31 percent with Branco at 6 percent, but 63 percent still undecided.

“That’s a very large number and in comparison to my opponent who has run a statewide race. I’m the new face on the scene,” said Branco.

“I do believe we can make up the difference. The race comes down to name recognition,” he added.

“It did highlight the amazing amount of work that we have to do to get out in front of voters and really earn their trust one step at a time,” said Tokuda.

“We know the ballots probably drop next week so it’s really a race to the primary,” she added.

Tokuda is a former state senator and ran unsuccessfully for Lt. Governor losing to Josh Green by almost 3 points.

Branco is currently a state representative and served in the U.S. Foreign Service as a Diplomat.

Voters must receive their mail in ballots by July 26. The primary election is August 13.

