Study: Honolulu ranks as one of the cities with the worst drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data is out on how Hawaii drivers stack up with the rest of the nation when it comes to driving violations.

Overall, Honolulu drivers ranked 23 as one of the cities with the worst drivers. Honolulu was also recognized as one of the cities with the highest rate of speeding tickets.

According to the study, the best drivers are in Louisville, Kentucky and the absolute worst are found in Bakersfield, California.

Analysts at QuoteWizard released their annual report last Wednesday after evaluating nearly six million car insurance quotes from drivers in America’s 70 largest cities.

The analysts looked at four driving factors, including:

Speeding tickets

Accidents

DUIs

and citations (i.e: Running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Click here to see the full report.

