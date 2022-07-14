Rainbow Warriors and Jr Prep Sports team up to host ‘Under the Lights’ free football clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Timmy Chang and ‘DA BRADDAHHOOD’ is teaming up with Jr Prep Sports for an ‘Under the Lights’ football clinic for kids.

The free camp kicks off on Wednesday night at Kailua high school — before going on the road to Farrington and Mililani.

The clinic is closed to all high school athletes — participants must be ages 4-14.

Kids must bring their own cleats and water, quarterbacks bring their own footballs.

Participants are encouraged to represent their team by wearing their own helmets.

Jr Prep Sports works to teach and develop young men and women in sport activities while also emphasizing the importance of education.

Click here for more information and to register.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.