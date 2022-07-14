PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ gets ‘Out of System’ with the hosts of the popular volleyball podcast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner catch up with the boys from the ‘Out of System’ podcast ahead of their Grass Tournament in Hawaii.

UH standouts Joe and Gage Worsley, along with Punahou and UCLA stud Micah Ma’a talked story with Kyle Chinen about what it means to bring this tournament to a place that means so much to them.

The boys also breakdown their journey with ‘OOS’ plus some of their go-to food spots while in the 808.

