PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ gets ‘Out of System’ with the hosts of the popular volleyball podcast

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now's "Overtime" podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner catch up with the boys from the ‘Out of System’ podcast ahead of their Grass Tournament in Hawaii.

UH standouts Joe and Gage Worsley, along with Punahou and UCLA stud Micah Ma’a talked story with Kyle Chinen about what it means to bring this tournament to a place that means so much to them.

The boys also breakdown their journey with ‘OOS’ plus some of their go-to food spots while in the 808.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

