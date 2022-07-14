Pennies, please! Here’s an easy way to donate your loose change to charity

Tributes
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got loose change?

Through Aug. 12, you can bring in pennies, nickels, dimes, or quarters to any Central Pacific Bank location and participate in the first-ever Change for Charity campaign.

Partnering with the Hawaii Foodbank, CPB will donate 100% of donations to the fight against hunger.

“Central Pacific Bank has come up with a great and innovative program to not only address the coin shortage that’s happening across the nation and here in Hawaii but also food insecurity in our local community,” said CPB Senior Vice President Bob Yee.

Yee says $10 can provide up to 21 meals.

“Go through your sofa, go through your house, go through your car, those coins aren’t doing anything for you and you can come in and get a donation receipt, I mean this is a win-win for everyone.”

Central Pacific Bank is committed to matching all contributions plus an additional donation of up to $5,000.

Non-CPB members are welcome to participate.

