‘Out of System’ Podcast set to bring 4-man grass volleyball tournament to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The stars of a Popular ‘Out of System’ volleyball podcast are in the islands this week for youth clinics and a grass volleyball tournament.

Univerisyt of Hawaii All-Americans Joe and Gage Worsley, along with Punahou and UCLA standout Micah Ma’a are bringing their talents back to the 808 to host what they’re calling the islands largest Grass volleyball tournament ever.

“So for us, you know, when we come back and do these events it’s always a really special opportunity because you know we’ve been connected to this community now.” Joe Worsley told Hawaii News Now.

With a loyal following of about 14,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, their podcast has quickly become a staple in Volleyball content, branching out into tournaments and when planning their summer tour, a stop in Hawaii was a no brainer.

“Being able to host a tournament here and getting those guys in that competitive setting is super fun.” Gage Worsley said. “Let alone just kind of giving back to the community because they gave so much to us you know, they welcomed us with open arms here at University of Hawaii.”

On top of the tourney, the boys will also be hosting a free youth clinic throughout the week. A way to give back to a place that means so much to them, especially for local boy Micah Ma’a.

“It’s just kind of the cycle of life right.” Ma’a said. “I kind of think of it as like the Kuleana that you have and just in the grand scheme of things, as you go away, you learn and come home and you teach.”

Back in 2020, the Worsley Brothers started the podcast out of their love and passion for Volleyball, but their content has become much more, showcasing each of their unique personalities.

“We wanted to do something that we enjoyed doing and you know create a brand out of that.” Joe said.

While also becoming an avenue to help young volleyball fans access the game.

“We’re trying to make sure that the young kids can watch volleyball.” Ma’a said. “That’s kind of the point of this, like I would’ve loved to have three guys playing volleyball a lot and putting up YouTube videos of it.”

For much more from our conversation with the Out of System Boys, be sure to check out the latest episode of “HNN Overtime” on all our HNN digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.