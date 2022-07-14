Mountain West Conference announces new schedule rotation for Hawaii Football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors have a clearer look at who they will be facing in the next three seasons.

Last month the Mountain West Conference announced the elimination of their long-standing two-division format and on Thursday the conference unveiled the new three-year team rotation for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Starting in 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯.

𝟭 division.

Top 𝟮 teams meet for the title.



Here's your first look at the Conference matchups for 2023-2025 ➡️#MWFB | #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/t9aZRzRdaD — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 14, 2022

The new format ensures that the University of Hawaii football team will play the 11 other MWC teams at least twice during the rotation, while also having two ‘guaranteed opponents’ on their calendar —the ‘Bows will face San Diego State and UNLV all three years.

During one cycle, each team will meet nine of the 11 opponents at least twice, once at home and once on the road.

The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will meet in the Mountain West Football Championship.

2022 will be the final season of the two-division format which started in 2013.

With the switch to the new format, many marquee match-ups for the Rainbow Warriors will change, along with the snapping of longtime opponent streaks.

Here are some things to note for the Warriors:

- UH will not face Fresno State in 2023, which will snap a streak of 31 consecutive years played

- UH will play all four of its rivalry trophy opponents in the same year in 2023 – Air Force (Kuter Trophy), San Jose State (Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy), UNLV (Island Showdown Trophy), and Wyoming (Paniolo Trophy) – for the first time in program history

- In 2023, UH and Air Force will meet for the first time since 2019 and in 2024, the teams will play in Colorado Springs for the first time since 2016

- UH and Nevada will not meet in 2025 which will snap a 24-year streak

- UH will play at least two Mountain Time Zone opponents each of the three years

- Through the end of this rotation, UH will have extend its annual streaks with UNLV and San Diego State to 17 and 14 consecutive years, respectively

- UH and San Jose State will end their streak at 11 straight years in 2024

- UH will play at Boise State in 2025 for the first time since the 2019 season, when the Warriors played in Boise twice that year, once in the regular season and again in the MW championship game

