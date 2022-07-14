Tributes
Man sentenced in ‘vicious,’ unprovoked attack on teenager sunbathing at Kahala beach

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of brutally stabbing a 17-year-old girl on a Kahala beach two years ago was sentenced to life in prison Thursday with the possibility of parole.

The city Prosecutor’s Office applauded the sentencing of 20-year-old Erik Willis, calling the attack of victim Melia Kalahiki “vicious and unprovoked.” She sustained 15 stab wounds in the incident.

The court also ordered Willis to pay nearly $84,000 in restitution.

Evidence and testimony revealed Willis attacked Kalahiki while she was sunbathing on the beach.

Willis stabbed her multiple times in the neck, shoulders and hands before she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

At his attempted murder trial, prosecutors did not present any physical evidence showing Willis was the attacker.

But prosecutors relied heavily on the victim’s testimony and on surveillance footage.

“I hope that this sentence brings some comfort to the victim,” said city Prosecutor Steve Alm, in a news release. “Her bravery in standing up to Willis in court and refusing to let this horrendous attack define the rest of her life is an inspiration to us all.”

Defense attorneys for Willis have pledged to appeal.

