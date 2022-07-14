Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

A man says a woman drugged him and stole items. (Source: WSVN, Fort Lauderdale Police Dept., apartment surveillance, bar surveillance video, stock photo, CNN)
By Brandon Beyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) - What started as a night out with friends was an expensive loss for a Fort Lauderdale man.

Bobby Scali, 45, said he lost valuables that evening and almost lost his life.

“Doctors said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me,” Scali said.

On June 10, Scali said he was out with friends at a popular bar and remembers a woman approaching him there but blacking out after the encounter.

“The next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” Scali said.

The 45-year-old also said his $40,000 Rolex and $10,000 Breitling were gone.

“I noticed my watch was missing, and my phone was missing,” he said.

Scali said he doesn’t remember the walk back to his apartment with the woman, but surveillance cameras caught the pair crossing a parking lot before entering a lobby.

Florida police said they are investigating the situation. The woman has not currently been identified.

Meanwhile, Scali said nights out on the town are now a bit different.

“It’s definitely different. I don’t even care if I get my valuables back. I would like her caught and prosecuted,” Scali said.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security...
Police search for man accused of following high school girl into restroom, trying to record her
Darby has once again strengthened into a major hurricane
Hurricane Darby regains Category 3 strength as it churns toward Central Pacific
“He ended up flinging our desk supplies down, he broke our little stamp card that we need to...
WATCH: Customer throws fit at Honolulu spa over mask rule, accuses them of discrimination
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Sefo Fatai
Judge: Man left homeless after wrongful prosecution can seek another civil claim against city

Latest News

In a statement the Department of Education told HNN the boys involved were on campus...
12-year-old arrested after machete attack on school grounds in Kalihi
Darby has once again strengthened into a major hurricane
Hurricane Darby regains Category 3 strength as it churns toward Central Pacific
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Super PAC with crytopcurrency ties supports trailing congressional candidate
Dr. Angel Yanagihara holds a container of two captured box jellyfish - named after their...
Their monthly invasion into Waikiki tracks with the full moon. (So we’ll see them soon)