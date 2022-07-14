HNN Super Debate to feature Democratic, GOP frontrunners for governor; LG candidates
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN will present a Super Debate on July 21 featuring the Democratic and Republican frontrunners in the race for governor and the leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor.
The live event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and across HNN’s livestreaming platforms.
Hawaii News Now anchor Mahealani Richardson will serve as moderator of the Super Debate, and the evening will also include expert commentary from HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore and Civil Beat Political Editor Chad Blair.
The first debate will feature the leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates:
- Business owner and former First Lady Vicky Cayetano
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green
- and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.
These Republican candidates for governor will then take the stage at the Sheraton Waikiki:
- Former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona
- MMA champion B.J. Penn
- And City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi
A debate of the leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor will close out the evening.
The participants will be:
- Keith Amemiya
- Ikaika Anderson
- Sherry Menor-McNamara
- And Sylvia Luke
HOW TO WATCH THE SUPER DEBATE:
- On cable television: Watch the Super Debate on KHNL and K5 starting at 6:30 p.m.
- On the HNN website: You can watch all the action live on our Super Debate special section.
- On the HNN mobile app: Simply look for the HNN Super Debate icon when you open the HNN news app and you’ll be taken directly to the livestream. To download the HNN app, click here.
- On Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire: If you don’t subscribe to cable, but still want to watch, just download our free Hawaii News Now app for Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire devices.
- On Facebook: We’ll also be streaming the full debate on the HNN Facebook page.
