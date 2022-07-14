Tributes
HNN Super Debate to feature Democratic, GOP frontrunners for governor; LG candidates

Hawaii News Now hosts leading candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor in a live primetime political debate. See where they stand on the most pressing issues
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN will present a Super Debate on July 21 featuring the Democratic and Republican frontrunners in the race for governor and the leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor.

The live event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and across HNN’s livestreaming platforms.

Hawaii News Now anchor Mahealani Richardson will serve as moderator of the Super Debate, and the evening will also include expert commentary from HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore and Civil Beat Political Editor Chad Blair.

[SPECIAL SECTION: HNN SUPER DEBATE]

The first debate will feature the leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates:

  • Business owner and former First Lady Vicky Cayetano
  • Lt. Gov. Josh Green
  • and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.

These Republican candidates for governor will then take the stage at the Sheraton Waikiki:

  • Former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona
  • MMA champion B.J. Penn
  • And City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi

A debate of the leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor will close out the evening.

The participants will be:

  • Keith Amemiya
  • Ikaika Anderson
  • Sherry Menor-McNamara
  • And Sylvia Luke
HOW TO WATCH THE SUPER DEBATE:

