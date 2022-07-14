HNN Super Debate to feature Democratic, GOP frontrunners for governor; LG candidates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN will present a Super Debate on July 21 featuring the Democratic and Republican frontrunners in the race for governor and the leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor.

The live event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and across HNN’s livestreaming platforms.

Hawaii News Now anchor Mahealani Richardson will serve as moderator of the Super Debate, and the evening will also include expert commentary from HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore and Civil Beat Political Editor Chad Blair.

The first debate will feature the leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates:

Business owner and former First Lady Vicky Cayetano

Lt. Gov. Josh Green

and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.

These Republican candidates for governor will then take the stage at the Sheraton Waikiki:

Former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona

MMA champion B.J. Penn

And City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi

A debate of the leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor will close out the evening.

The participants will be:

Keith Amemiya

Ikaika Anderson

Sherry Menor-McNamara

And Sylvia Luke

HOW TO WATCH THE SUPER DEBATE:

